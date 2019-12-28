Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus

Gear for twenty five percent off.

A bus that delivers books from dane county libraries is improving access to communities... but some people are still struggling to use it due to language barriers.

Our partners at madison three- sixty-five say that in areas with a high spanish-speaking population... some people aren't even aware of the dream bus or know about its services.

A spokesperson from madison public library says the library system is listening to feedback.

The dream bus is not even a year old...so officials are still working on finding the best ways to reach users.

(((tana elias, marketing manager, madison public library "we know that we're reaching a lot of people, but we know that we have a ways to go in terms of reaching all of the communities that could best benefit from library service in madison."))) one of the two dream bus drivers speaks fluent and native spanish... and some of the books...city schedules...and d-v-d's inside the