Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus

Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus

Libraries in Dane County started the Dream Bus in April, 2019, with the purpose of delivering library books to people in communities where having access to libraries may be restricted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus

Gear for twenty five percent off.

A bus that delivers books from dane county libraries is improving access to communities... but some people are still struggling to use it due to language barriers.

Our partners at madison three- sixty-five say that in areas with a high spanish-speaking population... some people aren't even aware of the dream bus or know about its services.

A spokesperson from madison public library says the library system is listening to feedback.

The dream bus is not even a year old...so officials are still working on finding the best ways to reach users.

(((tana elias, marketing manager, madison public library "we know that we're reaching a lot of people, but we know that we have a ways to go in terms of reaching all of the communities that could best benefit from library service in madison."))) one of the two dream bus drivers speaks fluent and native spanish... and some of the books...city schedules...and d-v-d's inside the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AraceliEsparza_

Araceli Esparza storyteller/writer/speaker RT @channel_3000: Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus https://t.co/UMwWQTTekb 22 hours ago

HeltTinal

Tinal_Helt RT @WISCTV_News3: "We know that we're reaching a lot of people, but we know that we have a ways to go in terms of reaching all of the commu… 1 day ago

HediLamarr

Hedi Rudd Opportunity! https://t.co/mTEVmM4WhG 1 day ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 "We know that we're reaching a lot of people, but we know that we have a ways to go in terms of reaching all of the… https://t.co/bTkTZtztCk 1 day ago

thestephaniebee

Stephanie 🐝 Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus - WISC https://t.co/uR2cjBDkkZ 1 day ago

channel_3000

Channel 3000 Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus https://t.co/UMwWQTTekb 1 day ago

HeltTinal

Tinal_Helt RT @WISCTV_News3: Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus #news3now https://t.co/0uyMAdksyr 1 day ago

WISCTV_News3

News 3 Now / Channel 3000 Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus #news3now https://t.co/0uyMAdksyr 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.