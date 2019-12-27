Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

Britain recognized Olivia Newton-John as a dame in England in the New Year’s honors list.

Newton-John is known for the 1978 musical “Grease” where she sang “You’re the One that I Want.” According to Reuters, the New Year’s honors have been awarded since Queen Victoria’s reign in the 19th century.

Those awarded recognize well-known figures who have contributed to national life through selfless contributions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Olivia Newton-John Recognized As Dame In England

WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material.

Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material.

By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Olivia Newton-John and numerous Holocaust survivors are recognized in the Honours List - CNN… https://t.co/nhUUcrcTWT 36 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Olivia Newton-John and numerous Holocaust survivors are recognized in the Honours List – CNN https://t.co/yJ6htBjpPe 47 minutes ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Olivia Newton-John recognized in the UK Honours List https://t.co/faXeax8tHo 1 hour ago

AllNewsUpdates1

All News Updates news Olivia Newton-John and numerous Holocaust survivors are recognized in the UK Honours List https://t.co/Zdq3KJnpzj 2 hours ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Olivia Newton-John and numerous Holocaust survivors are recognized in the Honours List https://t.co/ZRbZkj1n90 2 hours ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Olivia Newton-John and numerous Holocaust survivors are recognized in the Queen’s 2020 New Year’s Honours List https://t.co/P6GpM96daw 3 hours ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honors list: Britain has recognized its… https://t.co/JcbFhUvFhJ 5 hours ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year’s honors list December 27, 2019 LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has r… https://t.co/RdOs0XQBlz 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Could Be Facing Felonies [Video]New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Could Be Facing Felonies

In a rare move, prosecutors say they could charge billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with felonies, instead of the two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:41Published

New York Weather: CBS2 12/27 Evening Forecast at 5PM [Video]New York Weather: CBS2 12/27 Evening Forecast at 5PM

CBS2's John Marshall has your weather forecast for December 27 at 5 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.