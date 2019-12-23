Global  

MO MINIMUM WAGE TO RISE IN THE NEW YEAR

Missouri's current minimum wage will rise from $8.60/hr to $9.45/hr
MO MINIMUM WAGE TO RISE IN THE NEW YEAR

Minimum wage workers in missouri will soon see bigger paychecks in the new year, thanks to a statewide hike... good evening i'm bob cervera.

Local bussiness owners and concerned citizens voiced their opinions on the matter today.

Kq2's ron johnson shares what they said: &lt;&lt;ron johnson reporting with both the new year and a new decade fast approaching, also comes a new minimum wage for the state of missouri.next year, the state's minimum wage will rise from 8 dollars and 60 cents an hour to 9 dollars and 45 cents an hour.

Not everybody can live off minimum wage so i think it's pretty important that we get paid more.we spoke with people downtown about the changes, they say the rise is a step in the right direction to balancing wages with the rising cost of living.

Everything else has gotten so expensive with college and everything, i wouldn't say wages have really equaled that.

Downtown business owners agree saying the rise in the minimum wage leads to happier employees.we're strong supporters of treating our employees fairly having them receive wages that allow them to have a good life.

People who work and work hard should be paid fairly and accordingly.

They add the higher wage could also mean good news for the local economy as downtown employee will likely have more money to spend.

Those people will then circulate that money throughout our community, that kind of allows for it to stay contained and benefit the downtown community as well as st.

Joe as a whole.while some people were uncertain over the new wage, and it's potential effects.

I'm just interested to see how everything else will be affected by the minimum wage rising.many said the rise puts missouri on the right track to attracting more workers it's a step in the right direction and we'd like to continue moving forward with some of these progressive ideas.

Ron johnson kq2 news.>> the minimum wage will continue to rise over the next few years before it caps at $12-dollars per hour in 2023.



