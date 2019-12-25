Global  

Fadnavis joins pro-CAA rally in Mumbai, anti-CAA rally organised at Azad Maidan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined pro-CAA rally in Mumbai on Friday.

The rally was organised at ‘August Kranti Maidan’.

Huge crowd gathered in support of the Citizenship Act.
