Five Female Celebrities Who Proposed To Their Partners 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published Five Female Celebrities Who Proposed To Their Partners 1. Kristen Bell proposed to Dax Shepard on Twitter. 2. Pink asked Carey Hart while he was racing in the Pro 250 class finals. 3. Judy Sheindlin, known as Judge Judy, proposed to Jerry Sheindlin. 4. Britney Spears proposed to Kevin Federline in 2004. 5. Jennifer Hudon proposed to David Otunga in 2009. 0

