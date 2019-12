The city of Omaha offers Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 8th now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:44s - Published The city of Omaha offers Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 8th The city of Omaha offers Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 8th 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The city of Omaha offers Christmas tree recycling until Jan. 8th CHRISTMAS TREESARE COMINGDOWN.HERE AGAIN ISREPORTER KENTLUETZEN -- WITHMORE ON HOW THECITY OF OMAHA ISHELPING WITHTHAT PROCESS.NATS OF TRUCKTHE PROCESS ISPRETTY QUICK.NATS PULL UP,GRAB THE OLDCHRISTMAS TREEAND TOSS IT IN THEPILE."I THINK IT'S AGREAT SERVICETHE CITY PROVIDE.IT'S A GOODOPTION GETTINGRID OF CHRISTMASTREES AFTER THESEASON HASPASSED." ZACKWARNER THECITY'S HOLIDAYDISPOSAL SIGHTSARE PRETTYPOPULAR, TOO!ACCORDING TORECYCLINGCOORDINATORMATT O'CONNELL,LAST YEAR THEYRECIEVED CLOSETO 150 TONS OFTREES, COSTINGTAX PAYERS ABOUT$19,000 DOLLARSTO DISPOSE."WE LIKE TO SEETHE TREES GO TOA BENEFICIAL USE,NOT BECOMETRASH OR GETDUMPEDILLEGALLY." "THECITY SAYS THEREIS A FEW THINGSYOU'RE GOING TONEED TO DOBEFORE YOU COMEAND DROP OFYOUR TREE.REMOVE ANY NAILSAND WIRES.GET RID OF THATPLASTIC BAG.MAKE SURE YOUTAKE OFF LIGHTSAND THOSEORNAMENTS ANDOF COURSE KEEPYOUR TREESTAND." IF THESESTEPS ARE NOTTAKEN, O'CONNELLSAYS IT CANCREATE PROBLEMSIN THE GRINDINGPROCESS WHENTHE TREE'S ARERECYCLED."THE COMPOST IS ASOILAMMENDMENT.IT'S MIXED WITHOTHER MATERIAL,LEAVES ANDOTHER THINGSTHAT ARECOLLECTED FROMYARD WASTE.IT'S MIXEDTOGETHER ANDTHEN PROCESSEDINTO A GROWINGMEDIUM."O'CONNELL ADDSTHE CITY WILLHAVE THE DROP-OFF LOCATIONSAVAILABLE UNTILJANUARY 8TH,ANYTHINGDISPOSED AFTERTHAT DATE COULDRESULT IN APENALTY."THE SIGHTS AREOPEN DURINGDAYLIGHT HOURSUNTIL JANUARY8TH.AFTER THAT, ANYTREES THAT AREDUMPED AT ANY OFTHE DROP-OFFSIGHTS ARECONSIDEREDILLEGAL DUMPINGAND CAN FACEUPTO A 500 DOLLARFINE." THE CITYREMINDSRESIDENTS TOTHROW THE TREEON TOP OF THEPILE TO ALLOWSPACE FORTRAFFIC.IN OMAHA.KL.3NN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Surprising and Eco-Friendly Ways to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree Christmas trees used to be thrown out in the garbage, but now there are a number of ways you can let it make spirits bright long after the holidays are over. Veuerโ€™s Johana Restrepo has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:53Published 14 hours ago Christmas Tree Recycling Drop Off Sites Open Today Christmas Tree Recycling Drop Off Sites Open Today Credit: WXXVDT2Published 15 hours ago