NYPD Turns To DNA Evidence In Tessa Majors Murder

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the investigation into the killing of college student Tessa Majors, as police await the results of DNA evidence from a teen suspect.
DNA Evidence In Tessa Majors Case Heads To Lab [Video]DNA Evidence In Tessa Majors Case Heads To Lab

CBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the new DNA testing police are waiting on in the murder case of Tessa Majors.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published

Tessa Major Killing: NYPD Seek DNA From 14-Year-Old Suspect [Video]Tessa Major Killing: NYPD Seek DNA From 14-Year-Old Suspect

Police are now turning to DNA testing on a possible bite wound and triangulating cell phone town data to see who was responsible for the stabbing of an 18-year-old Barnard College student in..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

