Concerns with giving old phones to young kids

Be careful, Dodge County Emergency Management is reminding people that phones call still call 911 even if they don't have a service plan.
If you got a new phone and gave an old one to your kid to play with... be careful about who they're calling.

Dodge county emergency management put out this post on social media... warning parents á that dispatchers are having a number of conversations with toddlers and kids.

Some phones could still call 911 without a service plan.

If you're going to let your child play with an old phone, dodge county emergency management suggests pulling out the battery or making sure 911 cannot be dialed.




