Concerns with giving old phones to young kids

The later hours of sunday before a threat for scattered snow moves in for monday morning into the early afternoon.

As of now, the snow is looking to have more of an impact on southern minnesota.

Temperatures will rise back into the middle 30s to start off the new year.

Today: gradual clearing highs: low to mid 30s winds: w 5á10 mph tonig cl0s a grim discovery in hawaii.

Rescue crews finding wreckage of a sightáseeing helicopter that disappeared over (kaháwhyá ee) kauai yesterday... reports reveal seven people were aboard á including two children.

As of last check about an hour ago á 6 of the bodies have been recovered.

Two days after christmas... you might be toying with your new gifts.

If you got a new phone and gave an old one to your kid to play with... be careful about who they're calling.

Dodge county emergency management put out this post on social media... warning parents á that dispatchers are having a number of conversations with toddlers and kids.

Some phones could still call 911 without a service plan.

Kimt news 3 caught up with one little girl who talks about how her dad makes sure "he always tells me not to go on the phone and call random people if you're going to let your child play with an old phone á dodge county emergnecy management suggests pulling out the battery or making