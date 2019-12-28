Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DMC 2019 Accomplishments and what's to come in 2020

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
DMC 2019 Accomplishments and what's to come in 2020

DMC 2019 Accomplishments and what's to come in 2020

As we get ready to ring in 2020 we're hearing from people about what they think about the DMC's progress in 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

DMC 2019 Accomplishments and what's to come in 2020

We'll be ringing in 2020 in just a few days.

T's time to reflect on all the changes happenign in our community á particularly dmc's impact in rochester.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is taking a closer look at what destination medical center accomplished and what they hope to do in the new year.

On the scene in just a few days, we're going to say goodábye to 2019.

And hello to 2020.

But with all the changes happening in rochester and in the future, what do our residents think?

"really i think it's all been positive changes, they've done a lot of cleaning up of things that have been not so good before."

"the hotels are gonna be great, the rochester hilton over there is fabulous.

I don't even feel like i'm in rochester when i go there."

But john kruesel á the owner of this antique store is skeptical about dmc's impact.

"wherever you look, you will see empty storefronts, you will see businesses that have closed their doors.

Why is this happening?

I would say it has to due with increased tax base that has come about with dmc.

Kruesel believes all of the new additions show montage of additions aren't adding any benefits to rochester natives and residents like himself.

"the hotels we've got.

Who are they inviting to?

They are inviting to the people that can pay the most á that's going to injure the ability of the common person that has been coming here for 50á60á70 years that can afford to come here."

Building a medical hub for the future while not losing the charm of rochester á that's the biggest question and conflict dmc poses for residents.

"as long as they keep getting good restaurants, good hotels, there's going to be still that hometown feeling."

"a lot of good changes, you can tell everybody cares for everyone."

"i hear 15á20 some other projects that will be completed next year are the hyatt house... hotel inndigo and the renovation of the wells fargo building in peace plaza.

Some




You Might Like


Tweets about this

india_owen28

india louise ♉️♑️♏️ RT @fei_wenli: scorpio: it’s time to come out of hermit mode & get out of the house. take note of what needs balance in your life & in inti… 9 minutes ago

RikDaddy

Ricky Chu RT @WakandaPanda: @RikDaddy What gets lost in Laker fans boasting about their team’s accomplishments is how creepy they come across as if t… 12 hours ago

WakandaPanda

Lil Uzi Bert @RikDaddy What gets lost in Laker fans boasting about their team’s accomplishments is how creepy they come across a… https://t.co/13kFO1wuLM 13 hours ago

noomanart08

生き甲斐 @muhsprism Yeah but these are all pop stars whose overall achievements only benefit themselves. What about women wh… https://t.co/vmyo1CQJPT 13 hours ago

DakotaEFlynn

Dakota Flynn 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump accomplishments has me exited for what is to come in 2020!!! 14 hours ago

CotoniRoseann

Roseann Cotoni @realDonaldTrump @POTUS You don’t need to respond to your critics- your accomplishments speak for you. Just keep ca… https://t.co/uOrnUAPnG0 15 hours ago

mimilovesfilm

MiMi Q. Atkins @ditty1013 Thanks for sharing your accomplishments. What a stellar year you had and I am enjoying reading HARKER.… https://t.co/XgYB8mZZ2r 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.