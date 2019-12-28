DMC 2019 Accomplishments and what's to come in 2020

We'll be ringing in 2020 in just a few days.

T's time to reflect on all the changes happenign in our community á particularly dmc's impact in rochester.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is taking a closer look at what destination medical center accomplished and what they hope to do in the new year.

On the scene in just a few days, we're going to say goodábye to 2019.

And hello to 2020.

But with all the changes happening in rochester and in the future, what do our residents think?

"really i think it's all been positive changes, they've done a lot of cleaning up of things that have been not so good before."

"the hotels are gonna be great, the rochester hilton over there is fabulous.

I don't even feel like i'm in rochester when i go there."

But john kruesel á the owner of this antique store is skeptical about dmc's impact.

"wherever you look, you will see empty storefronts, you will see businesses that have closed their doors.

Why is this happening?

I would say it has to due with increased tax base that has come about with dmc.

Kruesel believes all of the new additions show montage of additions aren't adding any benefits to rochester natives and residents like himself.

"the hotels we've got.

Who are they inviting to?

They are inviting to the people that can pay the most á that's going to injure the ability of the common person that has been coming here for 50á60á70 years that can afford to come here."

Building a medical hub for the future while not losing the charm of rochester á that's the biggest question and conflict dmc poses for residents.

"as long as they keep getting good restaurants, good hotels, there's going to be still that hometown feeling."

"a lot of good changes, you can tell everybody cares for everyone."

"i hear 15á20 some other projects that will be completed next year are the hyatt house... hotel inndigo and the renovation of the wells fargo building in peace plaza.

Some