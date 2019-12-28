God Friended Me S02E11 A New Hope

God Friended Me 2x11 "A New Hope" Season 2 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - Miles discovers a new clue as to who is behind the God Account when Joy (Jessica Lu) reveals that his friend suggestions have all been clients of the same insurance company.

Her theory is reinforced when they realize that Miles' latest friend suggestion, Abe (Judd Hirsch), a Holocaust survivor looking for information on his sister's fate, is also a client of the company, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, January 5th on CBS.