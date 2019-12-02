NCIS Los Angeles S11E12 Groundwork 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:10s - Published NCIS Los Angeles S11E12 Groundwork NCIS: Los Angeles 11x12 "Groundwork" Season 11 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - CIA Officer Veronica Stephens (Dina Meyer) asks the NCIS team for help when an agricultural engineer Hetty asked her to bring to the United States disappears, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, January 5th on CBS. 0

