New Years Resolution

Tips for a successful New Years Resolution
New Years Resolution

Make those new year's resolutions.

For many it's losing weight.

Newscenter 25's alexandra kent spoke with the y-m-c-a about getting healthy in 2020.

The ymca is quiet now but that is going to change in a couple of days when people make their new years resolutions.

According to the new york post, over half of all new years resolutions are health related, and only eight percent of people achieve their goals set by their new years resolutions.

However, one victoria resident doesn't think that will stop him from making fitness his new years resolution.

Well, i've always tried to stay fit and stay active.

Back in 2007, i had a heart bypass so since then, i've tried to stay healthy and fit, and do exercise.

I don't do it as often as i'd like to but i still come once a week if not more if you're thinking about making a health related resolution, membership director kristie cohen has some tips for you.

Just to be consistent.

It's that every day, move and sweat a little every day.

Be consistent, make realistic goals, and my husband and i work out together, my children are members here with me, so i think finding that workout buddy is key to your success.

The ymca of the golden crescent is also offering a fifty dollar discount to join in january, by waiving their joining fee.

Just in case you are thinking about getting healthy in the new year.

It's always good advice to make a resolution you can stick to in 2020.

In victoria, i'm alexandra kent fyhtn stay with us -- coming up on newscenter 25



