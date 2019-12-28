Valentino Dixon sues after being wrongfully imprisoned for 27 years 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:26s - Published Valentino Dixon sues after being wrongfully imprisoned for 27 years Valentino Dixon has filed a lawsuit against the City of Buffalo and Erie County, among others, after serving 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this