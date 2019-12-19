Global  

Sullivan vs Northview

Sullivan vs NorthviewClassic Day 2
Sullivan vs Northview

The next quarterfinal had sullivan and northview meeting for the second time this season... randy kelly caps a nine-nothing sullivan run with the three.

The arrows guard had 10.... second quarter...caleb swearingen had a good game....hedials up long distance...northview up 21-19.... knights get the steal and find the hot hand in swearingen....three more...he had a team-high 20 points... the hard thing about playing sullivan, you never know who's going to hurt you...today it was kaleb thrasher....boom baby...he led the arrows with 15... you know kevin palmer is going to get his for sullivan....nice turnaround by the senior...arrows used a 13-2 run to end the half and take control of this game...sullivan was up 34-26 at recess... third quarter...great passing by sullivan, their so unselfish...jackson shake for the easy layup...he was in double figures with 12... sullivan beats northview again, arrows win 58-45.....they're moving on to the semifinals for the second year in a row, they get terre haute north tomorrow....



Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler RT @MartySports10: Highlights from #WabashValleyClassic Day 2 Quarter-Finals between Sullivan vs Northview #Sports10

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter Highlights from #WabashValleyClassic Day 2 Quarter-Finals between Sullivan vs Northview #Sports10

WVHSannouncer

Bryan Martin RT @wvclassic: Day 3 Schedule: 10:00 AM: Robinson vs ParkeHeritage 11:30 AM: Cloverdale vs Shakamak 1:00 PM: Edgewood vs Marshall 2:30 PM:

elittlestars

Elizabeth Thrasher RT @Rick_Sports10: One of the reasons Sullivan is so dangerous and unbeaten is the fact they have so many guys that can beat you.

ArrowFootball13

Sullivan Football RT @Rick_Sports10: Sullivan beats Northview for the second time this season. Arrows win 58-45. Sullivan is moving on to the First Financial

ArrowFootball13

Sullivan Football RT @Rick_Sports10: Kaleb Thrasher had 15 points for Sullivan in win over Northview. Kevin Palmer added 14 and Jackson Shake 12

wvclassic

WabashValleyClassic Day 3 Schedule: 10:00 AM: Robinson vs ParkeHeritage 11:30 AM: Cloverdale vs Shakamak 1:00 PM: Edgewood vs Marshall

coachpowell91

🏈Blaine Powell🏈 RT @pughgrant: Sullivan advances to the Classic Semis with a 58-45 win over Northview Friday afternoon.


