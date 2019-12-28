Global  

Comets climb back twice to earn point, fall to Bears in overtime

The Comets overcame two deficits to tie the game and force overtime where they lost 6-5 to the Hershey Bears.
Kathy since christmas eve........ don imus is survived by h wife deirdre and six children.

Don imus was 79 years old.

Kathy park, nbc news.... nr where they look to expand on a three-game winning streak.

Tonight - they hosted the hershey bears.

Familiar face to islanders and sabres fans in our area.

Veteran matt moulson playing for hershey this year.

He played his collegiate hockey a couple hours away at cornell in ithaca.

--- just over six minutes in - if you blinked - you missed it.

Garrett pilon off the post and in - right off the face-off.

Bears get on the board first.

--- just 11 seconds later - it's pilon again - this time off the other post and in.

Two goals right away from him.

Both assisted by mike sgarbossa.

2-0 hershey.

--- right after that - comets with a chance.

Jalen chatfield rings it off two posts and it stays out.

They reviewed it - but take another look - so close to getting on the board.--- hockey gods can be fickle - becausrht back down the other way - it's kody clark putting in a rebound.

90 seconds after their second goal - now the bears are up three and mikey dipietro's night is done.

--- it seems the goalie change may have sparked the comets - at least momentarily.

71 seconds following clark's goal - vincent arseneau with the patience - waits and fires to the back of the net.

Utica within two.

--- before the end of the frame - bears strike again.

Joe snively with an absolute snipe over the shoulder of zane mcintyre and the lead was back up to three.

--- in the second - comets ramped up the pressure.

Olli juolevi with the slapshot towards the goal - seamus malone deflects it in the slot and it goes in.

Comets back within two - they outshot hershey 11-6 in the middle frame... ...they




