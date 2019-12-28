Global  

Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale

Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale
58-56 riverton parke was looking to knock off cloverdale on the second day of the classic for the second year in a row.... it was an instant classic between the panthers and the clovers this afternoon.

We head straight to ot as brandon hazzard draws all the attention inside the lane before kicking back to alex atkinson for the three pointer.

Panthers up one.

Clovers answer quickly though as noah kelly banks this one in off the glass.

Cloverdale now in front by one with under 90 seconds remaining.

But the panthers would not be denied.

Atkinson knocks down the corner three to give rp the lead once again and they never look back.

Riverton parke beats




Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler RT @MartySports10: Highlights from #WabashValleyClassic Day 2 Consolation Bracket between Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale #Sports10 https://t.… 33 minutes ago

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter Highlights from #WabashValleyClassic Day 2 Consolation Bracket between Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale #Sports10 https://t.co/sSsjfYYl9D 33 minutes ago

wtwonews

WTWO News RT @OTellow16: Consolation final scores: Riverton Parke beats Cloverdale 69-65 in OT and Owen Valley tops Shakamak 59-51. 6 hours ago

OTellow16

Omar Tellow Consolation final scores: Riverton Parke beats Cloverdale 69-65 in OT and Owen Valley tops Shakamak 59-51. 6 hours ago

RPCHEER1

RPHS Cheerleaders RT @wvclassic: Final in overtime: Riverton Parke 69 Cloverdale 65 7 hours ago

atkinson_shauna

Shauna RT @Rick_Sports10: Consolation game final. In OT Riverton Parke wins 69-65 over Cloverdale. Second year in a row the Panthers have beat the… 7 hours ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler Consolation game final. In OT Riverton Parke wins 69-65 over Cloverdale. Second year in a row the Panthers have bea… https://t.co/MOGHg8MW3e 8 hours ago

TribStarTodd

Todd Aaron Golden FINAL: Riverton Parke 69, Cloverdale 65, OT. Panthers still alive to make it to a fourth day as they advance in the consolation bracket. 8 hours ago

