Riverton Parke vs Cloverdale

58-56 riverton parke was looking to knock off cloverdale on the second day of the classic for the second year in a row.... it was an instant classic between the panthers and the clovers this afternoon.

We head straight to ot as brandon hazzard draws all the attention inside the lane before kicking back to alex atkinson for the three pointer.

Panthers up one.

Clovers answer quickly though as noah kelly banks this one in off the glass.

Cloverdale now in front by one with under 90 seconds remaining.

But the panthers would not be denied.

Atkinson knocks down the corner three to give rp the lead once again and they never look back.

Riverton parke beats