North Daviess vs Loogootee

Game tomorrow night so who would barr reeve play?

Well it was between the host north daviess and loogootee.

And lets get right into it because this one was fun.

Not a lot of scoring in this game..

But a lot of big time shots.

Second half the lions get it inside to nathainel hart who gets the tough layup to go.

Now the cougars turn...trevor riggins in some trouble... he finds kirk wagler anndd.

Boom goes the dynamite.

This one was back and forth all night long.

North daviess again..

Off the inbound..

Daryn lengacher gets the tough bucket to drop.

Logootee..

Down 3... silas bauer...that's big boy basketball and a *big* shot to get the lions within one.

Now it's tied at 35...loogootee at the line.... bauer misses..cougars call a timeout with 26 seconds to play.

Time for a big shot..

Clock ticking down from 5 seconds..

North daviess gets it in the hands of kirk wagler.

He gets in the paint and *gets the jumper to go!* north daviess on top 37 to 35 with 1 second to play and that's how the ball game would end folks.

North daviess wins a thriller over loogootee 37 to 35.

They advance to the championship game tomorrow night