Oregon State Police warns people about driving on flu medication

The agency posted a picture on their Facebook page last week that said: "drugged driving is drunk driving."
It's flu season and many of the drugs that are suppose to help you feel better could get you in trouble with the law.

As kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy found, oregon state police wants to remind those that are sick -- drugged driving is drunk driving... in tonight's top story... it's that time of the year again.

The holidays are here and days are filled with friends, family, and for some the flu.

For those who are sick, you might want to think twice about getting behind the wheel if you're on anti-flu medication.

"it can have an adverse effect on their driving, partly becuase their body is already out of sync or out of whack."

Drivers i talked to today say they didn't know some flu medications could get you a d-u- i-i.

"a little surprised but it does say on there not to operate heavy machinery so it makes sense.

But i had no idea."

One driver i spoke with has been a nurse for nearly three decades and she's not surprised her patients do not know not to drive on some flu medication.

"have somebody else drive them if they necessarily really have to.

Have somebody else drive or stay at home and just get better."

Oregon state police also say many of the side effects can also lead to impairment.

Bridge: "if you're unsure about the side effects of anti flu drug, over the counter medication have them listed on the back of the box or bottle.

For this sudafed, one side effect is dizziness, which clearly impares your ability to drive."

Other medication like nyquil has alochol in the formula which acts like a seditive and causes drowzziness.

If you have these side effects and you choose to drive...you may get pulled over by troopers.

"if we see those observations of imparement, whether its driving issues or we stop somebody for another random violation and we have some contact with them and we are concerned about their ability to drive, we'll run them through field sobriety tests."

Oregon state police just want you to know, if you're sick anytime of the year and have to take medication....drugge d driving is drunk driving.

In eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine news.

