Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Alec Baldwin's Slander Charges Dismissed

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Alec Baldwin's Slander Charges Dismissed

Alec Baldwin's Slander Charges Dismissed

A judge dismissed a slander charge against Alec Baldwin in a civil suit.

Court documents indicate the civil suit was initiated over a 2018 parking spot dispute.

According to CNN, the man alleges Baldwin verbally and physically assaulting over a parking spot.

He then claimed the actor went on TV, talked about the issue and slandered him while doing so.The judge said Baldwin words were “of frustration with someone’s driving” and didn’t warrant slander.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alec Baldwin gets slander claim thrown out in parking-spot court battle

Alec Baldwin won a victory in his court battle with a man who claims the actor punched him during a...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Sify


Judge dismisses slander claim against Alec Baldwin but civil assault allegation remains

Dueling civil lawsuits over Alec Baldwin's parking dispute in New York in November 2018 live on, but...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride [Video]Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride

Rise of the Guardians movie clip - Santa's Sleigh Ride Jack (Chris Pine) is called in to help North (Alec Baldwin) and the other Guardians stop the Boogeyman, Pitch (Jude Law), from destroying the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:36Published

'Motherless Brooklyn's villain is way smarter than Trump [Video]'Motherless Brooklyn's villain is way smarter than Trump

If Alec Baldwin's character in 'Motherless Brooklyn' reminds you of Donald Trump, it's pure coincidence.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.