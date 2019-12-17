Police Chase ends in North Utica

Investigation is ongoing.

Brand new at 10- state police are investigatig what witnesses are calling a chase that ended in north utica.

You're looking at a truck that crashed into the woods in the area of lee boulevard and dorsey lane.

According to our camera crews there were a ton of state troopers on scene.

Witnesses say they saw a person crash e uck into the woods.

Siniscarco says: "i heard tons of sirens and i happened to look out my window, street followed by a couple state troopers and ended up wal outside and followed upd and abouanother dozenroopers.

Itwasg that haens eve i was not prepared, it was very quiet over here sof althat to happen was alittle unsettling and definitely interesting.

Siniscarco says she witnessed troopers taken the driver into custody.

We are working with police to get you more inofrmation.

This incident is still under