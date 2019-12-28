Holiday presents recycling

Away about 25 million tons of garbage between thanksgiving and new years day..

That's 25 percent more than normal.

That's from a stanford university study... action news now reporter amy lanksi shows us what you can do to stop the cycle -- before the trash hauler shows up for your christmas leftovers.

Ll: if every family reused just two feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the entire planet.

Vo bu*, the same stanford research shows that if every american family wrapped just 3 presents in re- used materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields.

The 2.65 billion christmas cards sold each year in the u.s. could fill a football field 10 stories high.

If we each sent one card less, we'd save 50,000 cubic yards of paper.

I spoke to two people in chico about how they re-use paper or don't even wrap gifts.

"" "" so, before you put those bins on te curb, here are a few things to remember.

You can recycle wrapping paper, cards and tissue... tag: you can not recycle ribbons and bows -- so consider saving them to use for next year.

In chico, amy lanksi, action news now # something else you can do to cut waste year - round?

Call the 800 number to the companies that send you mail order catalogs and ask to be removed from their mailing list.

