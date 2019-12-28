Caledonia girls basketball takes care of Lanesboro 63-31

Champs.

Winter break continues for many students...but it's over for many basketball players in our community.

-------------------- the caledonia girls squad is taking on lanesboro in the holiday classic at winona state.

--------------------- the first half was all caledonia to start....haley jennings finds paige klug right of the key and she buries the three...and it's 13-0 warriors.

--------------------- lanesboro would finally light up the scoreboard on a brielle ruen triple...but caledonia remains in control up 12.

------------------- then we give some love to the caledonia defense....ruen driving....but kailey banse says "not today" ....then the warriors offense goes coast to coast....capped off by taylor kohlmeier in the corner....money..

.it was 22-5.... ----------------- the warriors have no trouble tonight winning 63-31 is the final....we'll