Community Crossroads: The Road So Far

Community Crossroads co-host Carolina Astrain sits down with artist Jesse Lott and museum manager Magdalena Kuykendall about the latest exhibit at the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
This weekend i spoke with jesse law and magdalena kuykendall of the five points museum of contemporary art, and we talk about the road so far, the latest show, that's a collaboration with jesse lot and travis whitfield.

If you can conceive of something that only has two dimensions, then you super superhuman because that's beyond human comprehension.

We need three dimensions in order to actually be able to comprehend anything we cannot comprehend of anything that has only one or two aspects.

If you have a story idea for community crossroads, email me at see a strain at victoria, television.com to catch community crossroads.

Come to crossroadstoday.com.

