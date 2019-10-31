Global  

Salman Khan calls newborn niece 'the best birthday gift'

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma got blessed with a baby girl.

Khan family's celebration mood doubled as it was also Salman’s birthday.

Salman visited the hospital to meet his newborn niece.

Arpita and Aayush have named the baby girl Ayat.
