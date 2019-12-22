LeBlond girls top North Andrew in opening round of Holiday Tournament

Basketball team stumbled into the break with two losses... after starting the year 5-1... but the lady golden eagles back at it tonight... opening day of the leblond holiday tournament..
Host team taking on north andrew... === slow start for both teams in this one..
Until malayna brine knocks down a three...=== next time down..
Briner again..
6-0 lead for the cardinals..
Chris michaels team starting well..=== but leblond fights back quickly... down 9-5..
Shae lewis with base-line jumper..
Cutting the deficit to two...=== and then in the second quarter..
L-b up 17-16... olivia yarnell knocks down the three... 34-25 golden eagles at the half..=== to the fourth... we go... 46-37 leblond..
Trying to keep reach...=== tatum studer's shot off the mark..
But juliann smith finishes it..
The golden eagles go on to pick up a 10-point win, 52-42...