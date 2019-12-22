Global  

LeBlond girls top North Andrew in opening round of Holiday Tournament

LeBlond girls top North Andrew in opening round of Holiday TournamentLeBlond girls top North Andrew in opening round of Holiday Tournament
LeBlond girls top North Andrew in opening round of Holiday Tournament

Basketball team stumbled into the break with two losses... after starting the year 5-1... but the lady golden eagles back at it tonight... opening day of the leblond holiday tournament..

Host team taking on north andrew... === slow start for both teams in this one..

Until malayna brine knocks down a three...=== next time down..

Briner again..

6-0 lead for the cardinals..

Chris michaels team starting well..=== but leblond fights back quickly... down 9-5..

Shae lewis with base-line jumper..

Cutting the deficit to two...=== and then in the second quarter..

L-b up 17-16... olivia yarnell knocks down the three... 34-25 golden eagles at the half..=== to the fourth... we go... 46-37 leblond..

Trying to keep reach...=== tatum studer's shot off the mark..

But juliann smith finishes it..

The golden eagles go on to pick up a 10-point win, 52-42...




