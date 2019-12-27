UN: More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria violence

Amid air raids targeting last rebel stronghold in Syria, mass displacement has left southern Idlib 'almost empty'.

Recent related news from verified sources More than 235,000 flee violence spike in northwest Syria: UN As the Syrian army advances into Idlib province, nearly a quarter of a million civilians have been...

Deutsche Welle - Published 16 hours ago



More than 235,000 flee intense bombing in Syria Civilians on Friday packed a road leading out of northwest Syria, where two weeks of heightened...

Japan Today - Published 9 hours ago



