Sangertown Square Mall seeing After-Christmas shoppers looking for deals, as well as making returns

Celtic harp.

Hamilton college.

Sangertown mall.

And mvcc.

Ride sharing first came to upstate new york in 2017.

Brand new at 10- christmas may have come and gone, but that didn't stop people from going shopping.

We stopped by sangertown sqaure mall in new hartfornight and a t crowd took advantage of after christmas deals.

There were people using gift cards to buy what they wanted, and there were also people making returns and exchanges.

Shari crane/cield springs resid chps anget sneakers i got my daughter the last pair of sneakers and she needed a different size and i knew it but had to getthe" tt doyle/westmoreland resident" "spending my holiday gift cards!

Ell me about that why are you doing that?"

"i'm doing itbeuse i got a lot and i want to buy new stuff.

Buy new clothes.

I like that i don't have to worry about carrying change around i can just have eveything on the card.

If you are still looking to get our for after christmas deals, or still need to return or exchange those christmas presents, sangertown mall will be open from 10am- 9pm tommrow through saturday and