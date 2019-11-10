Global  

Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019

Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019

Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019

Temperature in Delhi dropped to less than 3 degrees on Saturday.

Homeless took refuge in night shelters in harsh weather.

According to IMD, temperature of 2.4°C recorded in Delhi at 6:10 am.

Delhiites also set up bonfires to keep themselves warm.
