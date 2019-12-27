Global  

Father Who Died Along With 2 Daughters In Hemet Apartment Fire Remembered As Heroic

Father Who Died Along With 2 Daughters In Hemet Apartment Fire Remembered As Heroic

Father Who Died Along With 2 Daughters In Hemet Apartment Fire Remembered As Heroic

A father and his two young daughters were killed and a boy was critically wounded after huge flames tore through a two-story Hemet apartment complex early Friday morning, sending dozens of residents scrambling to safety.
Father, 2 Children Killed In Hemet Apartment Fire [Video]Father, 2 Children Killed In Hemet Apartment Fire

A father and his two young daughters were killed and a boy was critically wounded after huge flames tore through a two-story Hemet apartment complex early Friday morning, sending dozens of residents..

Father, 2 Daughters Killed In Hemet Apartment Complex Fire [Video]Father, 2 Daughters Killed In Hemet Apartment Complex Fire

A father and his two young daughters were killed and a boy was critically wounded after huge flames tore through a two-story Hemet apartment complex early Friday morning, sending dozens of residents..

