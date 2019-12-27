Global  

Jerry Herman, Legendary Broadway Composer, Dies At Age Of 88

Jerry Herman, Legendary Broadway Composer, Dies At Age Of 88

Jerry Herman, Legendary Broadway Composer, Dies At Age Of 88

Flowers adorned legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday night.
Jerry Herman Dead - 'Hello, Dolly!' Broadway Composer & Lyricist Dies at 88

Jerry Herman has sadly died. The Tony Award-winning Broadway composer, known best for penning songs...
Just Jared - Published

Broadway honors late composer and lyricist Jerry Herman

Broadway is dimming its lights tonight to honor composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, who died at the...
CBS News - Published


CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Jerry Herman, best known for writing the music and lyrics for upbeat classic Broadway shows like "Hello, Dolly!" an… https://t.co/UapAXVGav7 2 minutes ago

mrpinkoutloud

Scott Werntz Jerry Herman, Legendary Broadway Composer Known For 'Hello, Dolly!', Dies At Age 88 https://t.co/tVVcWaBWUc https://t.co/DuYDoCzDlH 3 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Jerry Herman, Legendary Broadway Composer, Dies At Age Of 88 https://t.co/cXNx8GePou https://t.co/Jp5Zc2XBm1 54 minutes ago

NanaLindaK

Linda Ahern RT @shossy2: Jerry Herman, legendary composer of Hello Dolly! Mame & La Cage died yesterday in Miami at 88. He held the record for most Ton… 1 hour ago

CandyKa31956601

Candy Kane Legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman has died, age 88 https://t.co/5BOaEd2Nel 2 hours ago

MascarenhasT

Teresa Mascarenhas RT @theatermania: Legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman dies at 88 → https://t.co/jNYIWADRbP https://t.co/3wN3ehD0tC 4 hours ago

GayTherapyLA

Ken Howard, LCSW - GayTherapyLA The legendary Broadway composer, Jerry Herman, died today in Miami. He was both openly gay and openly HIV-positive,… https://t.co/t1kI1dWPOw 5 hours ago

Jack58590464

Jack Legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman has died, age 88 https://t.co/od7t0dt2Ln 5 hours ago


Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88 [Video]Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88

CBS2's Christina Fan looks at the life of Broadway composer Jerry Herman after his death at the age of 88.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:15Published

Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies At Age 88 [Video]Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies At Age 88

We are saying goodbye to the legendary and beloved composer Jerry Herman, who died Thursday night at the age of 88; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published

