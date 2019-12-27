|
Jerry Herman, Legendary Broadway Composer, Dies At Age Of 88
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Jerry Herman, Legendary Broadway Composer, Dies At Age Of 88
Flowers adorned legendary Broadway composer Jerry Herman's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday night.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Jerry Herman has sadly died. The Tony Award-winning Broadway composer, known best for penning songs...
Just Jared - Published
|Broadway is dimming its lights tonight to honor composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, who died at the...
CBS News - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources