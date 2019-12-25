Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News
Meerut SP tells anti-CAA law protesters to go to Pakistan, Cop says protesters raised pro-Pakistan slogans, UP clerics give Rs 6 lakh compensation for damages cuased after Friday prayers, Delhi police use face recognition to identify law and order suspects at Modi's Delhi rally, Delhi shivers at 2.4 degree celsius and more
Amit Shah backtracks on pan-India NRC, Shah asserts no link between National Population Register and NRC, Muslim delegation to meet Telangana CM over CAA-NRC-NPR issues, Owaisi calls out Amit Shah on..