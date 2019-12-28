spotify political ads

Global  

Now on nightside..

Spotify says it's staying out of politics in 20-20...today the music streaming service announced it will no longer ads in the new year.

Spotify says it doesn't have the ability to, quote, "responsibly validate" the ads.

The political ads will no longer play in its ad- supported tier for music streaming and in its original and exclusive podcasts.this does not include ads embedded within third-party content... for example-- podcasts not owned



Short777Stephen

stephen RT @jkeefe: Spotify joins Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, and LinkedIn in rejecting political ads. https://t.co/ZMjtUrlW7G 32 seconds ago

HallowsEveCraze

HallowsEveCraze Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020 https://t.co/YmcebivuEv 1 minute ago

Guglimat

Mathieu RT @Reuters: Spotify says it will suspend political advertising as it is unable to 'responsibly validate and review this content' https://t… 2 minutes ago

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @dwnews: The decision was made because Spotify currently lacks the ability to identify and filter false information. https://t.co/YgGh… 2 minutes ago

annejowrites

Uncivil Woman #HappyHolidays 🌊🌊🌊 RT @slpng_giants: Good for @Spotify. @facebook seems to be one of the last holdouts for political ads, which is doubly bad considering the… 3 minutes ago

vinctalin

vanda denton RT @MarkHorsleyUK: SPOTIFY TO STOP SELLING ... “... political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The move ...… 4 minutes ago

Dasle1975

Elshad fr Azerbaijan RT @ReutersBiz: Spotify says it will suspend political advertising as it is unable to 'responsibly validate and review this content'. More… 6 minutes ago

nwtony

Tony Printz RT @Reuters: Spotify to pause political advertising in 2020 https://t.co/qxa4GOEM28 https://t.co/4dmXl0ol1p 11 minutes ago


Spotify Bans Politicals Ads In 2020 [Video]Spotify Bans Politicals Ads In 2020

Spotify said in a statement to the site it will ban all political advertising in early 2020. According to Gizmodo, they admitted to not having the tools necessary to review that content. The suspension..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Spotify Will Stop Selling Political Ads In Early 2020 [Video]Spotify Will Stop Selling Political Ads In Early 2020

Political ads will not appear in Spotify's ad-supported tier or in its original or exclusive podcasts.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

