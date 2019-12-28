mother speaks out on hillyard murder

Staying up with thanks for thanks for staying up with us on nightside.i'm nia wong....aaron luna has the night off.in these days right after christmas....a calville woman is planning a funeral for her daughter alianna johnson -- shot to death inside a spokane apartment.

Virginia kelly is also fighting to get custody of her one-year-old grandson.

Yesterday morning...police found the baby's father, joshua forrester, covered in blood.they say he admitted to shooting his girlfriend several times as she slept.

In this nightside exclusive, kyle simchuk sat down with the victim's mother who says she feared for her daughter long before the murder.

Alianna's mom said she's spent the last few months begging her daughter to break up with forrester -- she finally took that advice on christmas night.

Hours later...her daughter was dead.

Forrester told police he pulled the trigger, because he couldn't let her go.

18:51:03"i don't understand how you love somebody, how you can do this to them."

:05 virginia kelly hasn't been able to sleep or eat ever since police knocked on the door saying her daughter had been murdered.

18:49:05"she was caring, loving.

Would give the shirt off of her back."

:03 18:49:13"she was everything a mother could ask for."

:03 alianna johnson just turned 24.

Police found her body inside this hillyard apartment thursday morning.

Her boyfriend, joshua forrester was covered in blood and told officers he shot johnson several times, hours after she broke up with him.

18:52:19"i tried for over a year to get her to come home and leave him."

:08kelly says her daughter stayed because she wanted their one year old son to grow up in a home with two parents.33-4119:00:48"i just don't think she had the power to pull away."

:04 police found the one-year-old inside the apartment, unharmed.

18:51:20"why couldn't you let her go?

She'd be alive today, she wouldn't be in jail.

My grandson would be with them."

:11kelly says she's already fighting forrester's family for custody of her grandchild....all while planning her daughter's funeral.

18:51:46"something a parent should never do to any of their children."

:05 virginia is disabled and living on a fixed income.

She doesn't know how she's going to pay for her daughter's funeral and cremation.

She set up a fundraiser on facebook, we'll have a link on kxly dot com.