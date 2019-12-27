Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

BS Report: December 26th

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
BS Report: December 26th

BS Report: December 26th

The Bulldogs are looking ahead to 2020.

What changes will we see in the roster in Kirby Smart's 5th year as head coach, and have we seen the end of Fromm's career in red and black?

Bill Shanks breaks it all down this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BS Report: December 26th

Georgia will play in the Sugar Bowl next Wednesday night to start the new year.

We all have to hope the players will show up this year, as last year on January the first the Bulldogs played like they were in a scrimmage with Clarke Central or Cedar Shoals, not in a legit game against Texas.

The Longhorns embarrassed Georgia.

The score wasn’t out of control, as Texas won by only seven points.

But the Bulldogs’ effort was not there.

They have probably been reminded of that fact countless times in practice by head coach Kirby Smart and his assistants.

We all know these not final four bowl games do not mean as much anymore.

Georgia’s season has really already been defined – they are the SEC East champions and for the second straight season fell short of being the conference champions.

They should, however, look at this bowl game as the first game for 2020.

Let this be a game where players can step forward and make their mark before spring practice.

Why wait until March to get on the coaches’ radar.

Do it now so Georgia’s coaches will have a better idea of what they have going into spring practice.

--- The main issue Georgia fans are wondering about is the future of Houston County’s own Jake Fromm, the quarterback for the last three seasons.

Will Jake be tempted by the NFL, or will he return for his senior season.

While he’s made no official announcement, I believe Fromm will be back under center next season for the Bulldogs.

His draft stock was hurt by more ordinary statistics in his junior season, mainly because of the young wide receivers that were forced to replace several players who went to the NFL.

Fromm’s completion percentage went from 67.3 percent in 2018 to 60.3 percent in 2019.

We can’t believe that Fromm just started to be a bad quarterback.

He did not have any experience at receiver with this year’s team and it showed.

So, whether it was his fault or not, Fromm needs to go back to Georgia to show NFL scouts he is better than what we saw this season.

And yes, inexperienced receivers or not, Jake simply needs to be better in 2020.

Georgia will have changes on the offensive line and likely a new starting running back, but the defense should be better than ever next season.

Despite what happened against LSU, Georgia’s defense was one of the best in the country this year.

They’ll lose a few solid players, like J.R.

Reed and Tyler Clark, but the core players will return.

– Season five of Kirby Smart in 2020 will once again have high expectations, and the talent should once again be there.

The Bulldogs simply have to get over that proverbial hump, something Georgia fans have been waiting on for almost 40 years.

It took Clemson several seasons under Dabo Swinney to become an elite program, and Georgia fans can only hope the next decade will bring the same type of success.



Recent related news from verified sources

EastWest Issues Second Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease-Trade Order

EastWest Issues Second Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease-Trade Order*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2019 /* EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EastWest" or the...
Accesswire - Published

Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders involved in insider trading: Cabinet sub-committee report

Cabinet sub-committee submits report to government
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DTQ101

DTQ1 RT @NameBio: Top sale of the day goes to @NameJet - businesscenter(.)com sold for $11,000. Daily market report: https://t.co/C9hdUyT4NI 4 minutes ago

domain_magazine

Domain Magazine RT thedomains: RT NameBio: Top sale of the day goes to NameJet - businesscenter(.)com sold for $11,000. Daily marke… https://t.co/GT6tT2wcrn 36 minutes ago

dnmashup

Alexandra $138k in Sales on December 26th – https://t.co/6Ign5mql3J sold for $11,000 – Daily Market Report https://t.co/6tawnqDHC3 15 hours ago

AGreatDomain

NamesThat.Win Dec 26 245 sales, $491 average, $207 median, 29>$1k, $121k Noted: BusinessCenter🏆, contacta, BoxBrand, NetAudio, Re… https://t.co/01aEOU6KxW 17 hours ago

GenericGene

GeneDowns.com https://t.co/V7g5RqrML4 “$138k in Sales on December 26th - https://t.co/tytazCJPAC sold for $11,000 - Daily Market… https://t.co/KAD0xa2M0R 17 hours ago

FatAARON__

Nightmareee RT @Aj12Wilson: December 26th: National athlete report back to campus day 😂 18 hours ago

brentfordtw8

BrentfordTW8 Fix My Street: Dumped rubbish, 26th December https://t.co/Rq3dpDVFHc https://t.co/u2JzVIN99j https://t.co/bufuBWGf3H 19 hours ago

brentfordtw8

BrentfordTW8 Fix My Street: Masses of dumped rubbish, 26th December https://t.co/rpAUENKnJd https://t.co/u2JzVIN99j https://t.co/6xpb74gxHb 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BS Report: December 27th [Video]BS Report: December 27th

Credit: WMGTPublished

Report Shows Exercise May Reduce Risk Of Cancer [Video]Report Shows Exercise May Reduce Risk Of Cancer

A new study shows the National Institutes of Health’s recommended exercise may reduce a person’s risk for cancer. According to United Press International, the findings were published in the Journal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.