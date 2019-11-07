atl live one

Against the oklahoma sooners this weekends.thats where we find news 15s shaquira martin.

Shaquira, how was that drive to atlanta?

2 days left until kick off and the big question remains for the lsu tigers, will runningback clyde edwards helaire play.

The team had practice today and for the second time here in atl, he didnt practice.

So the 3 back up are getting reps.

Lsu offense is getting alot of attention for their offense but you cant forget complete makeover this ou defense has had under defensive cordinator alex grinch.

Coach o is very much aware of the attention this semi final game has, and regardless if his leader rusher is available, hes please with the work the tigers have put in here..

I do believe, when you walk on the dome it says cfp, and it hits them.

I think these guys are ready.

Theyve been fastatic, so we will see what happens.

It will be a game time situation if the tigers offense will be complete with ewards helaire.

Of course hes wanted in the game.... the tigers will be going up aganist a fast pace defense.

But for now its a waiting game.

The tigers will have a walk through practice tomorrow.

And then meet again at the stadium for kick off..

Here in atl, its ya girl shaquira martin.