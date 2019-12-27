Bone-chilling cold grips Delhi, temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees | OneIndia News
Temperature in Delhi dropped to less than 3 degrees on Saturday. Homeless took refuge in night shelters in harsh weather. According to IMD, temperature of 2.4°C recorded in Delhi at 6:10 am. Delhiites..
