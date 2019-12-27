Global  

Bone-chilling cold grips Delhi, temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi faces second-coldest December for over a CENTURY: India gripped by ‘bone-chilling’ weather

Delhi faces second-coldest December for over a CENTURY: India gripped by ‘bone-chilling’ weatherA wave of unusually cold weather is sweeping across large swathes of India, from remote Kashmir to...
WorldNews - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019 [Video]Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019

Temperature in Delhi dropped to less than 3 degrees on Saturday. Homeless took refuge in night shelters in harsh weather. According to IMD, temperature of 2.4°C recorded in Delhi at 6:10 am. Delhiites..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days | Oneindia News [Video]Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days | Oneindia News

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days, Rahul Gandhi says brothers are being made to fight brothers, Uttar Pradesh braces for fresh anti-CAA protests ahead of Friday prayers, Plane..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:03Published

