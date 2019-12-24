Cougs fall to Air Force in the Cheez It Bowl

It's the day we've been waiting for as the washington state cougars were trying to win back-to-back bowls for the first time in program history, but standing in their way, air force, and their triple option running attack it was air force striking first after a 20 play 98 yard drive that took almost 12 and a half minutes off the clock..it's 7-0 air force.--- washington state gets the offense going as well...anthony gordon finds dez patmon in the end zone...but the cougs would trail by three at the break.

'---2nd half, air force extends the lead again...donald hammond iii keeps it himself, 2nd touchdown for him, falcons back up 10.---4th quarter, cougars cut into that lead..gordon to brandon arconado who had a huge game...cuts the lead to 3.--- but the falcons on another long slow drive capped off on this touchdown by kaiden remsberg on 4th and goal..that's the ball game..air force wins it 31- 21..washington state with a disappointing end to their season.

