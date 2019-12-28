Over in starkville, areyanna hunter and the louisville wildcats taking on horn lake at the slam dunk at the hump!!

Wildcats starting early, hunter gets the steal, starts the break and makes the layup.

Cats up 2-0.

Later, hunter launches a bomb down court to kameron rogers who drops it off to jalen ingram.

Knockdown!!

Cats up 5-0.

Hunter with the rock on the break.

Filthy euro step through the defense with the right hand finish adding onto the lead.

Horn lake gets tired of hunter.doubles her.

She dots da- shuntae bragg in the corner.

3 ball good!!

Cats take a 14-2 lead.

Louisville goes onto win 49-26 northwest rankin taking on tam patterson and corinth at the hump 1st quarter, warriors ball.

Q wimsatt drive and kick to kito windom for 3.

Buck!

Warriors up 3-0 rankin responds.

Matthew mackey dimes brannon singletary who slips to the rim for the lay.

Rankin up 3 still 1st quarter, colby bilbro dots mackey in the corner.

Trey ball good!

Rankin up 4 corinth ball.

Check out the ball movement!!

Out the trap, eventually will crawford with the extra pass to tam patterson.

He cashes out the 3 ball.

But corinth falls to northwest rankin....final score nw rankin 63 corinth 56.

The lady yellow jackets taking on olive branch 1st quarter.

Olive branch locking up on d.

En-die-ya buford gets the steal, hits the break, hesitation move to the rack for the and 1.

Ob up early 4-0.

Jackets fighting back.

They break the press.

Amaya ford gets the rock, strong move for the layin to get things rolling.

Jackets down 2.

Later in the 1st, ford splits through 2 defenders, takes it inside for a pull up jumper off the bank.

That will tie the game up early.

But olive branch pulls away.

Final score olive branch 69