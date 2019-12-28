Gibson Southern Girl’s Basketball Ready to Take the Next Step:

The holiday time is often loaded with basketball tournaments and games.

But for some teams... there are some open dates.

That is the case for the gibson southern girls basketball team..

The titans are currently sporting a 1?2 record..

And they are using this off time to improve with 8 games remaining in the regular season.

In 2019, the gibson southern girls basketball team won their first sectional title in 7 years.

Professionally speaking and coaching speaking in my tenure, my career so far, that's definitely one of the highlights one of the happiest nights of my life, in the wold of basketball.

Seeing the joy on the faces not only on our players and coaches but the parents and the community members.

It's definitely something i'll remember forever.

It was so awesome, just, having our whole community there supporting us, doing it for coach brasher's first year and the seniors it was a great time.

After their win over pike central, the titans will play just twice between december 19 and january 9th.

It's definitely going to be nice having a decently long break, i think it's important for us to get rest and spend time with our families so, it'll be nice.

We've been having some sickness and a couple injuries so i think that rest will really help us get healthy and be ready for the following games to come.

Having won captured a sectional crown, now gibson southern eyes a deeper run this year.

We have a great coaching staff, a great team bond, and once we get everything together, we'll be good.

We want to get past sectionals and see where we can go, we've put in a lot of work, and after last year, the sky is the limit for us.

Last year that just pushed us to really see we can do it so, that has really pushed us to try even harder and work even harder.

We feel like we can play with anybody on our schedule and we feel like we have a shot to win the sectional, we know that it's something we're going to have to work very very hard to achieve, we have some great teams in our sectional but it's something that was fun last year, i know it'd be something fun to do again.