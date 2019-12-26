See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:30s - Published See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest': See the Performers for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'