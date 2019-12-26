Global  

Costa del Sol deaths: Mother says 'something wrong with the pool'

A mother who lost her husband and two children in an accident at a Spanish resort says she believes "something was wrong with the pool" in which they drowned, making it difficult for them to swim.
Costa del Sol: Mother whose husband and children died in pool says reports victims could not swim are false

'Something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in...
British mum of kids who drowned in Costa del Sol with dad says something was 'wrong' with pool

British mum of kids who drowned in Costa del Sol with dad says something was 'wrong' with poolOlubunmi Diya said all three could swim and has claimed there is something wrong with the pool.
