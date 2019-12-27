Global  

Rahul Gandhi: NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation and more news | OneIndia News

Meerut SP tells anti-CAA law protesters to go to Pakistan, Cop says protesters raised pro-Pakistan slogans, UP clerics give Rs 6 lakh compensation for damages cuased after Friday prayers, Delhi police use face recognition to identify law and order suspects at Modi's Delhi rally, Delhi shivers at 2.4 degree celsius and more
Rahul Gandhi slams government over NPR, NRC; says it will be more disastrous than demonetisation

Attacking the government over the issue of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



TheDevilShahbaz

Radhe ‘Half Good Full Mad’ RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | @RahulGandhi repeats the NPR attack & claims that NPR is an 'anti-poor' move. 'NPR will be a disaster', says Rahu… 3 minutes ago

Simply4Uniquee

Sadhana Nadar RT @news18dotcom: "Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country," Gandhi said. https://t.co/tj20gtTs9Z 6 minutes ago

asmathwise

Asmathulla RT @IndianExpress: This whole process will prove to be Demonetization Part-2, BJP will tell the poor to prove their citizenship: Rahul Gand… 11 minutes ago

anaghpal

Anagh Pal Sonia tutors MMS. MMS tutors Raga. And we laugh ;) https://t.co/dAU4ahPA5L 14 minutes ago

SuvarnaVeerappa

suvarna veerappa puncturewala RT @scroll_in: Rahul Gandhi says NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation https://t.co/3tVsPoR4uz https://t.co/pna3wsB1T6 17 minutes ago

Oneindia

OneIndia NEWS AT 3 PM | Rahul Gandhi: NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation and more news https://t.co/DHhLnZ2Gqv 18 minutes ago

dhurendra163

Dhurendra mahato RT @PTI_News: National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be more disastrous than demonetisation, says… 20 minutes ago

saralatrobikast

SARALA TULAMANGALAM IYER RT @EconomicTimes: @RahulGandhi Attacking the govt over the issue of the #NPR and the #NRC, Congress leader #RahulGandhi on Saturday said t… 41 minutes ago


Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt on Cong's 135th foundation day | OneIndia News [Video]Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt on Cong's 135th foundation day | OneIndia News

The Congress celebrated the 135th Foundation Day on Saturday at its headquarter in Delhi. During this, Congress President Sonia Gandhi hoisted the flag at the party headquarter while Rahul Gandhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:06Published

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says 'biggest liar of 2019' | Oneindia News [Video]BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says 'biggest liar of 2019' | Oneindia News

TARUN GOGOI QUESTIONS PM MODI'S CLAIM ON DETENTION CAMPS, BJP HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI OVER NPR, NRC REMARK, CAA PROTEST IN DELHI: HUNDREDS GATHER AT JAMA MASJID, ANTI-CAA PROTESTS STAGED ACROSS THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:49Published

