Deadly car bomb in Somali capital

Deadly car bomb in Somali capital

Deadly car bomb in Somali capital

At least 60 people have been killed in a car bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia's capital.

Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the Saturday morning rush-hour in Mogadishu as Somalians returned to work after the weekend.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rush hour car bomb kills many in Somali capital

At least 20 people are reported killed by a massive car bomb during morning rush hour in Somalia's...
BBC News - Published

Car bomb rocks Somali capital Mogadishu, killing at least 20

A car bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital Saturday morning, killing at...
France 24 - Published


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Deadly car bomb in Somali capital: https://t.co/Q9bnUIm6OV #Somalia 2 hours ago

Omaar_nor

Omar Nor University students & #Turkish construction engineers among nearly 100 people killed in deadly suicide car bomb att… https://t.co/i9evPQtfyU 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police [Video]Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police

Large plume of black smoke seen above Somali capital as some 100 people, including children, rushed to hospitals.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published

