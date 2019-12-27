Former IAF chief reveals India could have struck Pak post 26/11 but did not | Oneindia News

Former Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa revealed that the IAF was ready to strike terror camps in Pakistan post the parliament attack of 2001 as well as the Mumbai terror attacks, but it did not receive the green signal from the then NDA and UPA governments.

The IAF struck Balakot earlier this year upon go ahead from the Modi administration.

