Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's dinner reservation denied

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's dinner reservation denied

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's dinner reservation denied

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's reservation at a Canadian restaurant was denied because of their security detail, according to the eatery's owner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Welcomed to Canada By Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a warm welcome to Canada! It was recently revealed that the Duke...
Just Jared - Published

Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie will spend the holidays in Canada: reports

According to reports, Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie will spend the holidays in...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

newssummedupNZ

News SummedUp NZ Canadian restaurant rejects Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan https://t.co/s0DoVRRfAq 8 minutes ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s dinner reservation denied https://t.co/oJvdeCm1Qt https://t.co/8WfFfT0wbB 39 minutes ago

Olszak2805Agnes

Agnes RT @Gertsroyals: Queen's New Year honors: Member of the Royal Victorian Order: Natalie Barrows - Assistant private secretary to Duchess K… 2 hours ago

patesalo_e

patesalo Meghan and Harry trademark 100 products with Sussex Royal brand in hint at future projects - Express https://t.co/pUce8Y6n9X 2 hours ago

marjoriesarah3

Tameisha Matheson RT @NZStuff: Canadian restaurant rejects Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan https://t.co/KP0q1cM3bT https://t.co/AVZAkyTRY3 5 hours ago

effinfun

effinfun 6 Inexpensive Brands Meghan Markle Should Wear More of in 2020 - When referring to Meghan Markle's wardrob… https://t.co/MaG9ACoi3c 5 hours ago

JoanJoanie16

joan fogarty RT @scobie: Merry Christmas from Sussexes! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan opted for an environmentally friendly e-card this year, sharing… 6 hours ago

solon_camille

Karla Camille Solon RT @j86920: Duchess Meghan looking elegant, poise and simply beautiful. Prince Harry looking quite handsome at the 2018 Royal Variety Show… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A British Tabloid Accused Meghan Markle's Friend Of Photoshopping Her Christmas Card [Video]A British Tabloid Accused Meghan Markle's Friend Of Photoshopping Her Christmas Card

Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar has accused British tabloid the Daily Mail of Photoshopping a Christmas card. For the card, Gavankar took a sweet snapshot of Markle, her husband Prince Harry..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video [Video]The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video

The Queen gave some love to her grandson Prince Harry during the Queen’s speech on Christmas day. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.