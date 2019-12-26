Comanche claims third Sydney-Hobart line honours victory

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: 'COMANCHE' YACHT SAILING ON RIVER DERWENT, CROSSING FINISHING LINE AND CREW CELEBRATING, SOUNDBITES FROM SKIPPER JIM COONEY, COONEY HOLDING TROPHY AND SPRAYING CHAMPAGNE SHOWS: HOBART, AUSTRALIA (DECEMBER 28, 2019) (AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION - Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIAN NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM.AU / NEWS.COM.AU) 1.

'COMANCHE' YACHT SLOWLY SAILING ON RIVER DERWENT 2.

CREW MEMBERS SITTING ON SIDE OF 'COMANCHE' 3.

'COMANCHE' SAILING 4.

'COMANCHE' SKIPPER JIM COONEY AT HELM 5.

VARIOUS OF 'COMANCHE' SAILING ON DERWENT RIVER SURROUNDED BY SMALLER CRAFT AND POLICE BOAT 6.

'COMANCHE' CROSSING FINISHING LINE WITH CREW CELEBRATING 7.

'COMANCHE' CREW CONGRATULATING EACH OTHER HOBART, AUSTRALIA (DECEMBER 28, 2019) (NINE NETWORK - Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANISATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/ NEWS.COM.AU) 8.

'COMANCHE' ENTERING CONSTITUTION DOCK 9.

COONEY SPRAYING CHAMPAGNE 10.

CROWD CHEERING 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) 'COMANCHE' SKIPPER JIM COONEY, SAYING: "We treated the race as a sprint.

We didn't take too many breaks.

Guys had a little rest here and there but mostly we wanted crew on deck all of the time.

We had a lot of manoeuvres, a lot of sail changes, and really a lot of just keeping on our toes.

So I think it was as you say relief more than elation.

It was just great to get it over, great to be where we were and extremely exciting, but a relief to stop working." 12.

COONEY AT NEWS CONFERENCE 13.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) 'COMANCHE' SKIPPER JIM COONEY, SAYING: "A few hundred metres off there it went soft again and I knew InfoTrack was in the river.

We heard them on the radio and I knew that I've been here before, where we've been in the lead, the boat stops and another boat goes past.

So honestly crossing the line was when I felt safe." 14.

'COMANCHE' CREW POSING FOR MEDIA WITH COONEY HOLDING TROPHY 15.

TROPHY 16.

COONEY HOLDING TROPHY ALOFT STORY: Super Maxi Comanche clinched its third line honours victory in the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart blue-water classic yacht race on Saturday morning (December 28).

The Jim Cooney skippered yacht crossed the finishing line near Hobart's Constitution Dock around 0730 am local time (2030GMT, Friday), overcoming little wind in the Derwent River which brought Comanche at one point to a complete standstill.

Comanche had earlier pulled away from the fellow super maxis down the Tasmanian coast overnight, capitalising on favourable north-westerly winds.

InfoTrack came in second place while nine time line honours champions Wild Oats XI finished in third place.

Covering approximately 630 nautical miles of the Tasman Sea and the notoriously treacherous Bass Strait, the annual race is Australia's premier yachting event and among the world's most gruelling.

(Production: James Redmayne)