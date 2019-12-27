Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump?

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Why Are Navy SEALS Mad At President Trump?Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher was tried for war crimes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher ‘evil’ in leaked videos

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy SEALs described their platoon leader, retired Special Operations Chief Edward...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News


NY Times Obtains Video of Navy SEAL Testimony Against Pardoned Eddie Gallagher: ‘The Guy is Freaking Evil’

The New York Times has obtained video of investigative interviews conducted with the Navy SEALs who...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CaMamaBear2

CaliforniaMamaBear RT @nytimes: The men of Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7, described Chief Gallagher as “freaking evil” and “toxic” in videos not shown publicly b… 2 minutes ago

ThomanJosephine

Josephine Thoman RT @CharlesPPierce: The president* is going to use him as a representative of The Troops, and as an antidote to his own contempt for milita… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.