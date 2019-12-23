Aurora police searching for homicide suspect after shooting at mall

A male juvenile died after a shooting at the Aurora Town Center Friday afternoon, police said.



Tweets about this Denver RT @DenverChannel: The man who died in a shooting in Aurora on Christmas Day has been identified. Police are still searching for a suspect.… 14 hours ago Denver7 News The man who died in a shooting in Aurora on Christmas Day has been identified. Police are still searching for a sus… https://t.co/v52A1WLFii 14 hours ago Aisleen Haus RT @DenverChannel: Police in Aurora are searching for a 36-year-old man in connection to a homicide in Aurora early Christmas morning. He i… 2 days ago Denver7 News Police in Aurora are searching for a 36-year-old man in connection to a homicide in Aurora early Christmas morning.… https://t.co/yB9aVelPYb 2 days ago