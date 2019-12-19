Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The US officially raises Tobacco buying age to 21

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
The US officially raises Tobacco buying age to 21

The US officially raises Tobacco buying age to 21

A new law in the United States has gone into effect, according to Business Insider.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Congress raises national tobacco age to 21 as part of spending package

Congress on Thursday voted to raise the national minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SeekingAlphaNewsy


US votes to raise age for buying tobacco — including e-cigs — from 18 to 21

US votes to raise age for buying tobacco — including e-cigs — from 18 to 21Photo by Helen Havlak / The Verge The US Congress has voted to raise the age for purchasing...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Newsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this

izafoodie

IZAFoodie The US officially raises the tobacco buying age to 21 - WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports |...… https://t.co/XniemBO18s 14 minutes ago

CBSSacramento

CBS Sacramento CBS13 The US Officially Raises The Tobacco Buying Age To 21 https://t.co/uHxlI1o1Fx https://t.co/r3eKUwjWBa 17 minutes ago

rankstr

Rankstr CNN: The US officially raises the tobacco buying age to 21... #Cigarettes #health https://t.co/Fi2FzG3ttc https://t.co/HJyk5zINa8 17 minutes ago

stvemdoc

Gavin H Inglis RT @axios: JUST IN: The FDA has officially raised the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 https://t.co/beMSFrnPNN 22 minutes ago

mredinburgh

mr edinburgh RT @3onyourside: It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product -- including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes -- to anyone… 41 minutes ago

IctTraffic

ICT Crime&Traffic Updates RT @KAKEnews: A new law that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 is now in effect, according to the FDA. h… 48 minutes ago

SaraGirardNews

Sara Girard RT @winknews: MUST BE 21: A new law in the United States that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 is now i… 1 hour ago

ashleeeyyee

the bull. RT @angryblkhoemo: I lowkey feel like this is a preemptive move to at least somewhat compensate for the decrease in ppl being incarcerated… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Legal age to buy cigarettes raised to 21 [Video]Legal age to buy cigarettes raised to 21

CNN reports a new law in the United States prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21 [Video]The US Officially Raises Tobacco Buying Age To 21

A new law in the United States has gone into effect, according to Business Insider. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. Donald Trump signed the new minimum..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.