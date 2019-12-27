Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:20s - Published Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car “We are witnessing a historic day, realizing a 60-year dream,” Erdogan said. “I know that our people is impatiently waiting for the day they can own this car.”View on euronews

