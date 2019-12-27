Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car

Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car

“We are witnessing a historic day, realizing a 60-year dream,” Erdogan said.

“I know that our people is impatiently waiting for the day they can own this car.”View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey unveils its first domestic car prototypes

Two domestic electric car prototypes were unveiled with production expected to begin in 2022. The...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Turkey unveils its first domestic car models

Two domestic electric car prototypes were unveiled with production expected to begin in 2022. The...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car - https://t.co/7H2LAZqRld 26 minutes ago

Albania96

Albanian Angry Bird https://t.co/9B0erpj9Ss Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car https://t.co/PLLCqM6WhY 36 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car https://t.co/i5Q0oYgBvU https://t.co/NPjTwElU1f 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Erdogan unveils prototypes of 'TOGG' — Turkey's first domestic car https://t.co/qvpKGHg2st https://t.co/8xLEFnT61R 1 hour ago

muzzamilahmed87

Muzzamil Memon RT @DekhloTv: Turkey 🇹🇷 UNVEILS National #ElectricCar Prototypes, President #Erdogan unveils Prototypes of Domestically Manufactured Electr… 7 hours ago

DekhloTv

Dekhlo Turkey 🇹🇷 UNVEILS National #ElectricCar Prototypes, President #Erdogan unveils Prototypes of Domestically Manufactu… https://t.co/qBuID89wZ6 16 hours ago

whatsvibe_live

Whatsvibe [News] Turkey Unveils National Electric Car Prototypes – Channels Television - https://t.co/tZq7TSkYs2 President Re… https://t.co/g5ppkjj2DX 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.